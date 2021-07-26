Madison Park

Mission Solid 3m Scotchgard Outdoor Pouf

Description Details: Perfect for your outdoor space, our weather resistant Mission 3M Scotchgard pouf adds simple color and style, while providing long-lasting protection. 3M Scotchgard treatment helps repel moisture, resist staining, and provide a durable water barrier that keeps fabric drier longer. Features 100-percent polyester filling for simple comfort and zippered removable cover for easy care. Complete the collection with coordinating panel, pillow, and cushion sold separately. Features: 100-percent Polyester Solid dyed outdoor pouf Foam particle filling with non-woven lining provide simple structure Hidden zipper closure for removable and machine washable cover for easy care 3M Scotchgard treatment for Long lasting protection Weather and Stain Resistant Repels moisture with durable water barrier that keeps fabric drier longer Up to 500 hours of protection from UV Rays Machine Washable Dimensions: 1 Pouf:18 inches wide x 18 inches long x 18 inches high Country of Origin: China Specifications Item # 18683916 Assembled Dimensions 18.0 In. W X 18.0 In. H X 18.0 In. D Pillow Shape Square Type Outdoor Pillows Pattern Solid Care Instruction Spot Clean Assembly Assembled Material Polyester Color Blue, Brown, Pink, Red, White, Yellow Cushion Type Throw Pillow Product Features Removable Cover, UV Resistant, Water Resistant Style Casual Model Number MP31-2843~MP31-2837