Miss Jessie's

Miss Jessie’s Pillow Soft Curls – 8.5 Fl Oz

$22.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Description If you've ever wanted big, bouncy curls without the crunch, Pillow Soft Curls from Miss Jessie's was made for you. Conceived as a softener for your hair, this light-hold curl lotion styles and softens. With Miss Jessie's Pillow Soft Curls, you can say goodbye to crunchy curls and hello to soft hair. Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled while Black founded brands are those enterprises created, developed, and previously wholly or partly owned by Black Entrepreneurs. Women Owned Brand Target recognizes Women owned brands as Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified enterprises that are at least 51% Women owned, operated and controlled.