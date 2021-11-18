Michaela Coel

Misfits: A Personal Manifesto

A powerful manifesto on how speaking your truth and owning your differences can transform your life. In this sensational agenda-setting debut, Michaela Coel, BAFTA-winning actor and writer of breakout series I May Destroy You and Chewing Gum, makes a compelling case for radical honesty. Drawing on her unflinching Edinburgh Festival MacTaggart lecture, Misfits recounts deeply personal anecdotes from Coel's life and work to argue for greater transparency. With insight and wit, it lays bare her journey to reclaiming her creativity and power, inviting readers to reflect on theirs. Advocating for 'misfits' everywhere, this timely, succinct book is a rousing and bold case against fitting in.