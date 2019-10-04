Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
John Lewis & Partners
Mirrored Drinks Tray
£24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At John Lewis
Buy John Lewis & Partners Mirrored Drinks Tray, Gold, Dia.30cm from our Trays range at John Lewis & Partners. Free Delivery on orders over £50.
Need a few alternatives?
Vinglacé
The White Wine Glass.
$34.95
from
Vinglacé
BUY
Anthropologie
Waterfall Stemless Wine Glasses
$56.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
MyGift
Copper Stemless Wine Glasses
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Tossware
Vino Plastic Wine Glasses
$11.99
from
Target
BUY
More from John Lewis & Partners
John Lewis & Partners
Plain Pure Silk Cushion
£20.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
John Lewis & Partners
Plain Cotton Cushion
£15.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
John Lewis & Partners
White Marble Soap Dish
£12.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
More from Kitchen
Vinglacé
The White Wine Glass.
$34.95
from
Vinglacé
BUY
Anthropologie
Waterfall Stemless Wine Glasses
$56.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
MyGift
Copper Stemless Wine Glasses
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Tossware
Vino Plastic Wine Glasses
$11.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted