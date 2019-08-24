Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Kikkerland
Mirror Power Bank
$19.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Compact mirror and rechargeable 2000 mAh power bank. Great for travel and home. Easily take with you in your purse, pocket or backpack.
Featured in 1 story
A Stylish Shopping Guide For Savvy Travelers
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Nest
Thermostat E
$169.00
from
Nest
BUY
DETAILS
Amazon Basics
Amazonbasics Lightning To Usb A Cable
$7.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Tile
Tyle Style
$35.00
from
Tile
BUY
DETAILS
Ubio
Ubio Labs Lightning Cable Charging Kit
$29.99
from
Costco
BUY
More from Kikkerland
DETAILS
Kikkerland
Marine Ice Tray
$11.25
from
Kikkerland
BUY
DETAILS
Kikkerland
Sleep Mask
$5.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
Kikkerland
Kikkerland® Design Cat Butt Magnet (set Of 6)
$11.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
Kikkerland
Soothing Sound Rock
$26.95
from
Paper Source
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
DETAILS
Meco
Desktop Vacuum
$13.99
$9.93
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
TaoTronics
Noise Canceling Headphones
$69.99
$59.49
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Apple
Apple Ipad (wi-fi, 32gb) - Gold (latest Model)
$327.94
$249.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Toshiba
43-inch 4k Ultra Hd Smart Led Tv - Fire Tv Edition
$330.00
$229.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Travel
Fandom Fridays
From
Game of Thrones
to
Gossip Girl
: Why More F...
Carol Cat first discovered True Blood in 2008, when a friend gave her a VHS tape of HBO's popular Southern-accented vampire series. "I didn't usually
by
Olivia Harrison
Travel
In Town For The Weekend? Here's What To Do For Labor Day In ...
Maybe your friends all left town to enjoy the long weekend at a cute Airbnb. Or perhaps your Labor Day weekend getaway is what brought you to New York
by
Michelle Santiago...
Travel
Marriott Is Getting Rid Of Travel-Sized Toiletries
The world's largest hotel chain just took a big step toward being more sustainable. Yesterday, Marriott announced that it's expanding an initiative to
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted