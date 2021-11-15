Chen Chen And Kai Williams

Mirror Mask

$243.00

Buy Now Review It

At Areaware

Chen Chen & Kai Williams is a New York-based design studio working in furniture, products, interiors and mixed materials. The company was first established as an experimental design space in 2011 by Pratt graduates Chen Chen and Kai Williams - their work backgrounds undoubtedly contributing to their playful, yet functional products (Chen through his time at the former New York concept store Moss and Williams with his experience at Tom Sachs’ studio).