Casio

Mirror Dial Retro Casio Watch La670wemb-1ef

£55.00

Buy Now Review It

At watchshop

Casio LA670WEMB-1EF is an incredible attractive Ladies watch. Case is made out of PVD Gold plated, which stands for a high quality of the item while the dial colour is LCD. The features of the watch include (among others) a date function as well as an alarm. This watch is market as water resistant. It means it can withstand slight splashes and rain, but is NOT to be immersed in water. The watch is shipped with an original box and a guarantee from the manufacturer. Specification Brand: Casio