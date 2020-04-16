Bl-nk

Miranda Peasant Blouse

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4110347800056; Color Code: 066 Bold, contrasting prints lend this peasant blouse a modern finish. About Bl-nk From its modest beginnings as a small accessories label, Shoreditch-based Bl-nk has evolved into one of the UK's most well-known brands. Its luxe bohemian aesthetic is evidenced in its attention to both contemporary and traditional details, from textural elements to intricate beadwork. Viscose, cotton Balloon sleeves Smocked cuffs Pullover styling Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard: 25.5"L Petite: 23.75"L Plus: 28"L