PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Shape your way to silhouette perfection with the Miraclesuit Sheer Hi-Waist Slip. In a comfortable, high-waisted design, this sultry slip features firming panels to flatten the tummy and smooth the hips. With the brand promise of looking 10lb lighter in 10 seconds, the slip offers high performance, extra firm control through the thighs, hips, waist and under the bust. Patented, unique Wonder Edge technology helps eliminate any roll up across the legs. Please note this garment is extra firm control so compression is strong and its advisable to buy a size up if you are and not used to firm compression garments or are in-between sizes. PRODUCT SPECIFICATION Product Code - 11620206 Product Type - Slips Shapewear Type - Slips Washing Instructions - Hand wash Lingerie Type - Shapewear Brand - Miraclesuit Control Level - Firm Shapewear Solution - Whole body Material - Front: 84% Nylon, 16% Elastane. Back & Reinforcement: 82% Nylon, 18% Elastane. Gusset: 92% Cotton, 8% Elastane