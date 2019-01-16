Aussie
Miracle Moist Conditioner
$2.99
At Target
Highlights PERFECT FOR dry hair USE IT TO soften and hydrate dry hair INFUSED WITH avocado and Australian jojoba seed oil SMELLS LIKE luscious citrus FREE OF parabens & stress MORE MOISTURE. LESS THIRST. It's easy to treat your tresses to a little extra hydration with Aussie Miracle Moist Conditioner. Infused with avocado and Australian jojoba seed oil, this ultra-rich conditioner transforms your hair from dry and thirsty to quenched and carefree. Smooth it on strands after shampooing to unlock slip-through-your-fingers softness and a superb scent. Hair Type: All Hair Types Product Form: Gel Beauty Purpose: Conditioning TCIN: 75570662 UPC: 381519186769 Item Number (DPCI): 063-02-2497 Origin: Imported If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.