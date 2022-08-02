Miracle-Gro

Miracle-gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes (4 Pack)

Easy-to-use fertilizer for all indoor plants, including Ferns, Spider plants, Pathos, and Croton Houseplant fertilizer spikes feed continuously for up to 2 months When used as directed, plant food spikes are safe to use on all indoor, potted plants Plant food spikes are filled with the micronutrients that indoor plants need Indoor plant care made simple; Enjoy vibrant potted plants in your home, office or business Miracle-Gro makes growing beautiful, vibrant houseplants easy with their Indoor Plant Food Spikes. Using the Miracle-Aerator spike, simply make a small hole in moist soil and insert the plant food spike. Then sit back, relax, and enjoy your happy houseplants. In spring and summer, spikes should be replaced every 30 days, while in winter and fall wait 60 days before replacing them. Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes are ideal for feeding all indoor plants, including ficus, snake plant, Croton, spider plants.