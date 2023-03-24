Sally Hansen

Miracle Gel Nail Polish Unicorn Top Coat

$18.95 $11.39

Sally Hansen's Miracle Gel™ 2-step system is getting an exciting upgrade that will truly transform your manicure. Inspired by pearlescent and textured finishes seen all over social media, the brand is introducing a NEW topcoat collection with 3 effects that will elevate your favorite Sally Hansen Miracle Gel™ colors with either a sugary, shimmery, or crystal finish. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel™ Special Effects Topcoats collection is a line of special effects topcoats which allow wearers to transform their manicure into a truly curated look. With three new finishes which create different manicure looks when paired on top of any Miracle Gel shade. Finishes include Unicorn Top Coat for an opalescent effect, Crystal Top Coat for an holographic flake effect, and Sugar Top Coat for a textured look & feel. Mix and match your nail colour with one of the Unicorn, Crystal, or Sugar Miracle Gel™ topcoats for endless creative nail looks. The Sally Hansen Miracle Gel™ collection incorporates Sally Hansen's Miracle Gel™ Patent Colour Set Technology and chip-resistant formula for a long wear and shiny manicure. Top with any of the new Sally Hansen® Miracle Gel™ Special Effects topcoats, and you're just two simple steps away from our longest-lasting manicure, without the use of a UV lamp. Size: 14.7mL KEY FEATURES • Stays up to 8 days of colour and shine! Now available shades inspired by Romance in Paris! • Best paired with any Miracle Gel™ nail colour. • Ultimate Longwear. • No UV lamp required. • Chip resistant.