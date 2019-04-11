Sally Hansen
Miracle Gel Nail Polish
£9.99
At Boots
LIFE-PROOF POLISH. Our ultimate chip-resistant nail polish, Miracle Gel is the original no UV light at home gel polish. Salon gel results you can do yourself.. The longer lasting manicure. . How to useFor Best Results: Make sure nails are clean and dry. Use nail polish remover to wipe away any residue on the nail. Step 1: Apply 2 coats of Miracle Gel™ Color. Allow color to dry for 5 minutes Step 2: Apply 1 coat of Miracle Gel™ Top Coat OMGel! Let natural light do the rest!