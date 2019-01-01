Search
It's a 10

Miracle Daily Conditioner

As a deep conditioner that leaves no residues behind, It's a 10 Miracle Daily Conditioner is a perfect complement to all daily haircare regimens. Formulated to penetrate the hair shaft, restore moisture, and repair damage, the Miracle Daily Conditioner is a lifeline for dry, processed, coarse, thick, or otherwise unmanageable hair. When combined with It's a 10 Miracle Shampoo, the results are a one-two punch in favor of gorgeous locks. And, because it rinses clean after every use, hair is never greasy, dull, or weighed down, just shiny, vibrant and full of life.
