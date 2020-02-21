Real Techniques

Miracle Complexion Sponge And Case

£6.99 £5.24

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Achieve a flawless base with the Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge. Created by Youtube makeup artists Sam and Nic Chapman, the 3-in-1 makeup blender features three distinct surfaces that enable you to optimise and tailor your makeup application. The rounded sides effortlessly blend large areas of the face with a 'stippling' action, whilst the precision tip perfectly conceals blemishes and targets smaller areas. The flat edge can be used to professionally blend foundation and concealer in the contours around the eyes and nose for a bright, highlighted base. Ideal for powder, cream and liquid makeup products. Achieve high performance results with a professionally smooth, blended finish. The sponge is latex-free. Arrives with a protective travel case.