Jones Road

Miracle Balm

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jones Road

Listen up witches, it's time to embrace your power with a massage wand that's primed to leave you spellbound. Featuring 7 powerful vibration modes, this mighty vibe is all about the treats... no tricks. Perfect for external stimulation, the bulbous head sends waves of pleasure throughout your body. Simply add a splash of water-based lubricant and run the firm head over your hot spots. 100% waterproof, this smooth silicone wand vibrator is the ideal companion for fun in the tub. Plus, the ingenious travel lock makes it a perfect travel buddy for wild weekends away. The Power Play Wand is USB rechargeable and has a one-hour run time.