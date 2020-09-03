United States
SUNTIQUE
I’m Pure Cica Suncream
$24.00$19.20
At Soko Glam
Physical blockers like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide are notorious for being difficult to blend in, but this one stands out from the crowd thanks to its fast-absorbing, non-sticky and non-greasy texture. In addition to providing broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA ++++ protection, the EWG green formula also features soothing centella asiatica and moisturizing galactomyces ferment filtrate.