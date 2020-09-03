SUNTIQUE

I’m Pure Cica Suncream

Physical blockers like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide are notorious for being difficult to blend in, but this one stands out from the crowd thanks to its fast-absorbing, non-sticky and non-greasy texture. In addition to providing broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA ++++ protection, the EWG green formula also features soothing centella asiatica and moisturizing galactomyces ferment filtrate.