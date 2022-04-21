United States
Andover Mills
Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set
$12.00$119.00
At Wayfair
Looking to give your bedroom a fresh look? Make a big impact with a small change by swapping out your bedding! Available in a curated selection of sophisticated solid hues, this super-soft double-brushed microfiber sheet set includes one deep pocket flat sheet, one fully elasticized fitted sheet, and four pillowcases (two for twin sizes). Balancing lightweight feel and cozy warmth for year-round use. What's Included? Pillow Case Fitted Sheet Flat Sheet Features Hypoallergenic for allergy sufferers and sensitive skin Made of ultra-plush and soft 90 gsm microfiber Superior weave for durability and a buttery-soft touch The sheet set can fit a mattress that is up to 16" thick If it were measured by Thread Count (TC) it would be just over 20,000 TC