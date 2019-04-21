Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Faithfull the Brand

Mira Wrap Dress

$149.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Lightweight plain weave. Tassel-tipped ties. Elastic cuffs. Floral print. Wrap silhouette. Unlined. Shell: 100% rayon. Hand wash.
Featured in 1 story
Is The Wrap Dress Once Again Our Closet MVP?
by Juliana Salazar