Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Norma Kamali
Mio Striped One-shoulder Swimsuit
$165.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
KoalaArtAndDesign
Retro 90's Malibu Swimsuit
BUY
$59.99
Etsy
It's Now Cool
The Contour Surf Stripe One-piece
BUY
$100.00
Free People
Norma Kamali
Mio Striped One-shoulder Swimsuit
BUY
$165.00
Net-A-Porter
Barbie x Unique Vintage
Plus Size Chevron Stripe One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$88.00
Unique Vintage
More from Norma Kamali
Norma Kamali
Mio Striped One-shoulder Swimsuit
BUY
£175.00
Net-A-Porter
Norma Kamali
Ernie Nylon-blend Mesh Sarong
BUY
$140.00
Matches
Norma Kamali
Metallic Triangle Bikini
BUY
$59.00
$85.00
mytheresa
Norma Kamali
Jason Side-tie Bikini Briefs
BUY
$51.00
MatchesFashion
More from Swimwear
KoalaArtAndDesign
Retro 90's Malibu Swimsuit
BUY
$59.99
Etsy
It's Now Cool
The Contour Surf Stripe One-piece
BUY
$100.00
Free People
Norma Kamali
Mio Striped One-shoulder Swimsuit
BUY
$165.00
Net-A-Porter
Barbie x Unique Vintage
Plus Size Chevron Stripe One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$88.00
Unique Vintage
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted