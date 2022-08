Norma Kamali

Mio Metallic Swimsuit

The Mio swimsuit from Norma Kamali comes in many iterations, and this golden style is reminiscent of pinup silhouettes from the '60s. It's crafted from a golden jersey fabric with a high-cut leg, low back, and a plunging halter neck. material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane care instructions: dry clean Designer colour name: Gold Made in China