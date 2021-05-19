Happy Crappy Cakes

Mint & Pink Strawberry Fake Cake

£40.00

HAPPY CR@PPY CAKES 🙂 A fake cake that lasts forever! A pale green and pink, strawberry cake making you happy, without the calories!! For home decor/prop use only. NOT TO EAT. Medium size (7” diameter x 4” depth). Light green ‘cake’ with pale pink ‘icing’ and plastic strawberries. Made from polystyrene & plaster. Each fake cake is unique & made individually for your order, therefore can vary very slightly from pictured. Please allow 3-5 working days for making and drying process of the cake and please contact me if you need the cake any sooner or have any questions. UK ORDERS ONLY. Check us out on instagram: @happycrappycakes