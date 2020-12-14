Mint Pantry

Mint Pantry Chaidez Acacia Wood Cutting Board

A top-of-the-line cutting board. Made of gorgeous Acacia hardwood, this Square End Grain Chopping Block is functionaland beautiful due to its rich, shimmering colors. Unlike traditionally made wood cutting boards, end grain construction is less dulling to cutlery because the wood grain direction accommodates cutting instead of resisting it. Wear and tear is minimized on both cutlery and on the board, giving more longevity to all your cutting tools. This multi-functional board serves as a prep station, cutting and serving board to satisfy all your kitchen-needs. Decorative functionality at its finest, it's what you deserve. This product is made from Acacia Wood from Thailand, a non-endangered species that is not harvested from rainforests. In fact, we plant a tree for every tree we use. **Use & Care** After use, wash this product in warm soapy water and wipe excess water off with a dry towel. Never soak or leave water on the wood during drying as it may result in warping over time. Wood products should never be washed in the dishwasher. brbr Rejuvenate and protect the your board rubbing it down with Ironwood Butcher Block Oil after each use. When the board is dry, apply the oil liberally and allow it to soak in thoroughly before use. Regular application of our Butcher Block Oil will prevent cracking and preserve the rich natural colors of the wood. From time to time, the surface may become "bumpy". This is completely natural as we leave all of our wood in its natural state with no varnishes or lacquers. You can simply use a high grit sandpaper to smooth it out and oil it again to bring it back to new!