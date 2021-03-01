ELF Cosmetics

Mint Melt Eyeshadows

$4.00

Buy Now Review It

At ELF Cosmetics

What is it: Pigment-packed, mini eyeshadow quads featuring a minty mix of matte and shimmer shades. Why we love: Ultra-pigmented, blendable color 4-piece mix of matte and shimmer shades Smooth, creamy application Perfect on-the-go sizeLittle compact, big impact. These high-pigment eyeshadow quads feature matte and shimmer shades in rich hues of mint and brown. The luxe, creamy formula applies and blends with ease, then stays put to make the statement you want—whether that’s natural with a pop of mint or a decadently dramatic look. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. All e.l.f. products are cruelty free and vegan. #82366