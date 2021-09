Tuft & Needle

Mint Mattress (queen)

$1195.00 $1015.75

Buy Now Review It

At Tuft & Needle

With two sleepers in mind, we designed the Mint Mattress with an extra layer of patented T&N Adaptive® foam technology and reinforced support edges. These provide personalized softness, support, and heat regulation for a deep, restful sleep. Infused with cooling ceramic gel and 30% more heat-conducting graphite than our T&N Original Mattress, the Mint offers optimal sleeping temperature throughout the night.