Bliss

Mint Chip Mania Soothing Facial Mask

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

COOLING AND SOOTHING- Peppermint leaf extract creates a cooling sensation known to help soothe the skin. Peppermint can also help reduce redness and irritation of the skin. DEEP CLEAN- Mildly cleanses to remove deep dirt and oil for refreshed skin. NOURISH AND REPLENISH- Shea butter and aloe vera work together to moisturize your skin and help combat dryness and flaking. The combination of both ingredients leave the skin smooth and nourished. DETOXIFYING- Bentonite which is produced from volcanic ash, is highly absorbent clay that binds to toxins and oils in the skin so they are more easily removed. NO NONSENSE- This vegan product is blissfully free from parabens, plastic microbeads, phthalates, sulfates, SLS & SLES. All Bliss products are PETA-certified and 100% cruelty-free.