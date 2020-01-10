Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Bliss
Mint Chip Mania Mask
$15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Bliss Mint Chip Mania Mask is a super-cooling whipped mask with aloe vera that hydrates, soothes and calms while its soft shea butter ''chocolate chip'' pieces leave skin smooth and nourished.
Need a few alternatives?
Laneige
Hypoallergenic Cica Sleeping Mask
$34.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Hey Honey
Take It Off Exfoliating Honey-peel Off Mask
$38.00
$30.40
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
First Aid Beauty
Fab Pharma Arnica Relief & Rescue Mask
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Drunk Elephant
F-balm™ Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask
C$68.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Bliss
Bliss
Bliss Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks
$3.99
from
Target
BUY
Bliss
Bliss Green Tea Wonder Clarifying Overnight Gel Mask - 1.7 Fl Oz
$12.99
from
Target
BUY
Bliss
What A Melon Essentials Kit
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
Bliss
Lemon & Sage Soapy Suds Body Wash
$9.99
$6.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Skin Care
The Ordinary
100% Plant-derived Squalane
$7.90
from
Sephora
BUY
Biossance
Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
$72.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Laneige
Hypoallergenic Cica Sleeping Mask
$34.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Hey Honey
Take It Off Exfoliating Honey-peel Off Mask
$38.00
$30.40
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted