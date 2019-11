Mielle Organics

Mint Almond Oil Healthy Hair And Scalp

This lightweight, all-natural Mielle Organics Mint Almond Oil is the perfect oil for promoting scalp and hair health. Almond oil locks and seals in moisture to prevent hair from shedding and breaking, while mint oil promotes blood circulation to keep hair follicles growing from the root up. Paraben-, sulfate- and phthalates-free, this product will make an excellent addition to your normal beauty regimen.