Wallniture

Minori Floating Shelves Set Of 3

$36.99

Buy Now Review It

Stylish Solution: These shelves for wall look simple yet decorative and hold plenty. With these wall mounted shelving units and storage solutions, you can keep everything tidy and neat while decorating your bedroom, office, living room or anywhere you like. Space Saver Storage Shelving: Declutter your room with an aesthetic bookshelf! This storage rack and shelving unit will save your floor space and help you reduce clutter in a small room. Heavy-Duty Storage and Display: This floating wall shelf set consists of high-quality solid wood and metal brackets. The paulownia wood boards and powder-coated metal brackets are built to last you years to come. Each of these sturdy storage shelves has dimensions of L 17" D 6" H 5.5" Countless Purposes: You can use these hanging shelves not only in your bathroom as a decorative shelving unit or towel rack but also as a spice rack shelf, wall bookshelf for kids and adults, or CD and DVD shelf to create a beautifully organized storage and display. Simple Installation: This wall shelving unit comes with mounting screws, anchors and instructions manual. It takes minutes to install, all you need is to follow the instructions.