Oh boy! Vans and Disney return with a full collection of footwear and apparel to celebrate the 90th anniversary of one of the most iconic and beloved characters, Mickey Mouse. Designed to commemorate Mickey Mouse’s spirit and evolution, the Disney x Vans Minnie Mouse Realm Backpack is a 100% polyester two-pocket backpack featuring a Minnie Mouse polka dot print, scalloped trim details, and a bow appliqué. It also includes a zippered main compartment, a front pocket with organization, and adjustable padded shoulder straps. Measuring 16.75 L x 12.75 W x 4.75 D inches, it has a 22-liter capacity.