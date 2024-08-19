Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Sister Jane
Minnie Bow Cami Dress
$130.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sister Jane
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Clarabelle Linen Dress
BUY
£173.60
£248.00
Reformation
Reformation
Vinny Dress
BUY
£173.60
£243.00
Reformation
Reformation
Annalisa Dress
BUY
£208.60
£298.00
Reformation
Sister Jane
Minnie Bow Cami Dress
BUY
$130.00
Sister Jane
More from Sister Jane
Sister Jane
Lola Leopard Jacquard Jacket
BUY
£85.00
Sister Jane
Sister Jane
Inherit Ruffle Trousers
BUY
£59.00
£79.00
Sister Jane
Sister Jane
Inherit Ruffle Trousers
BUY
$78.00
$104.00
Sister Jane
Sister Jane
Kansas Stripe Midi Dress
BUY
£98.00
Sister Jane
More from Dresses
Weekday
Open Back Maxi Halter Dress
BUY
£39.00
Weekday
Reformation
Clarabelle Linen Dress
BUY
£173.60
£248.00
Reformation
Reformation
Bibi Dress
BUY
£159.60
£228.00
Reformation
Reformation
Vinny Dress
BUY
£173.60
£243.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted