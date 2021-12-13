Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Minka Textured Pot
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Textured baubles instantly elevate this handpainted cement vessel - it's the perfect pick for a verdant bouquet or an arrangement of your favorite dried stems.
Need a few alternatives?
Shoppe Geo
Ritual Kit: Fresh Start
BUY
$30.00
Free People
Shoppe Geo
Shoppe Geo Kids Discover Box Stone Pack
BUY
$14.00
$20.00
Anthropologie
Vitruvi
Terracotta Stone Diffuser
BUY
$119.00
Revolve
FLÎKR Fire
Personal Concrete Fireplace
BUY
$99.00
Huckberry
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Knotted Mini Bag
BUY
$60.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Monogram Pendant Necklace
BUY
$38.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Bumblebee Velvet Eye Mask
BUY
$32.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Minka Textured Pot
BUY
$24.00
Anthropologie
More from Décor
Shoppe Geo
Ritual Kit: Fresh Start
BUY
$30.00
Free People
Shoppe Geo
Shoppe Geo Kids Discover Box Stone Pack
BUY
$14.00
$20.00
Anthropologie
Vitruvi
Terracotta Stone Diffuser
BUY
$119.00
Revolve
FLÎKR Fire
Personal Concrete Fireplace
BUY
$99.00
Huckberry
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted