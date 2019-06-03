MININCH

Mininch Premium Tool Pen - Imperial Hex, Gunmetal

Pop-A-Point- Smart and Versatile. For this mini version, we still stay the smartest “Pop-A-Point” design of Tool Pen. Rather than carrying many screwdrivers or a box full of bits, now you can flexibly collect and interchange all demanding bits like replacing refills of a pen. The bits will be compactly stacked within the barrel, and cycling them through is pretty fast simple. It’s lightweight portable that you’ll easily carry around and use it on the go. Exquisite Things, No Comprises! - One of the best things is all great features are retained. The bits sizes icons are printed on all sides, and the window shows which ones are inside. The cap is going with a strong magnet built-in as well, to prevent leads getting damage and protect you from accidentally stabbed. What’s more, we add a pocket “Clip” on cap for Tool Pen mini. We Believe everyone will agree it’s a very polished pen in your hand. Mini Pen with Maximal Capabilities- Each Tool Pen mini holds up to 5 bits. The pen body is machined by aluminum, and the material of precision bits is upgraded to high-quality “S2 TOOL STEEL. There’re 22 types of bits including special Torx Security and Pentalobe bits. You can flexibly work on fixing multiple devices such as small electronics, game console, laptop, tablet PC, mobile phone, toys, music equipment, glasses, wristwatch, as well as many household gadgets personal ornaments etc. with a single “all- in-one” pen anytime anywhere. Tool Pen mini Aplus Edition // 22 bits - • Bits Include- SL1.5, SL2, SL2.5, SL3, PH00, PH0, PH1, H0.9, H1.3, H1.5, H2, T5, T6, T7, TR8, TR9, TR10, SIM Eject 0.8, S1, P2, P5, P6