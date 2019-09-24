Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
New Balance
Minimus 20v7 Trainer
$99.99
Buy Now
Review It
At New Balance
The Minimus 20v7 women's trainer delivers advanced comfort and ground feel, so you can keep your focus on crushing your goals.
Featured in 1 story
The Sneakers You Need For Every Type Of Workout
by
Cory Stieg
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
promoted
New Balance
Fresh Foam Lazr Sport
$89.99
from
New Balance
BUY
DETAILS
On Running
Performance Running Shoes & Apparel
$129.99
from
On Running
BUY
DETAILS
PUMA
Amp Xt Women’s Sneakers
$75.00
from
PUMA
BUY
DETAILS
Nike
Free 4.0 Flyknit
$120.00
from
Nike
BUY
More from New Balance
DETAILS
New Balance
997 Sport Trainers
£90.00
from
New Balance
BUY
DETAILS
New Balance
574 Sneakers
$79.99
from
New Balance
BUY
DETAILS
New Balance
Classics Wl220v1
$64.95
$44.17
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
New Balance
997h Unisex
£75.00
from
New Balance
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Breathe Trainer
$80.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Rise
$100.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Apex
$140.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Sneaker
$49.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Fitness
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Pilates Workout Challenge Will Work Your Core 'T...
Ah, pilates. It’s not just for women from the ‘80s wearing neon spandex. It’s a versatile workout that’s good for posture, conditioning, and
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
Can't Afford A Trainer? These Are The Best Workout Apps
Hiring a personal trainer can be a major investment. The average cost for one is $50 per hour, according to WebMD, and oftentimes they are much more
by
Melissa Kravitz
Paid Content
Why This Activewear Set Is This Travel Expert's Secret Weapon
While travel is satisfying for the soul, that simultaneous sluggishness we feel when we’re away from home is inevitable. Our bodies are out of sync and
by
Jinnie Lee
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted