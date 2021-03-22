HewnGoodsCo

Minimalist White Oak Pepper Grinder

Grind rock salt, peppercorns, or other spices from ultrafine to coarse with our handcrafted solid white oak mill. Each one has been fitted with a ceramic CrushGrind grinding mechanism, which has been engineered to not dull or corrode so it will last for generations. __________________ DETAILS • 2.5" Dia. x 9.5" H • Solid white oak turned in Ohio • Assembled and hand finished in our studio with a food-safe mineral oil and beeswax to protect the wood and reveal its natural beauty • Ceramic CrushGrind grinding mechanism engineered to be non-corrosive, adjustable, and easy to fill • Grinds whole peppercorns, salt, spices, or dried herbs from ultrafine to coarse • Sold separately • Also available in Maple CARE + INSTRUCTIONS To clean the exterior, wipe with a damp cloth. Oil once or twice a year with a cutting board oil (a mineral oil/beeswax combo works best). To clean the grinder, please visit CrushGrind for detailed instructions. To fill, pull the top off the mill and fill with desired spices. To adjust your grind to the desired coarseness, turn the knob on the bottom of the mill.