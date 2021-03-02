United States
AleishlaLopez
Minimalist Brass Hair Pin
$81.00
At Etsy
Minimalist mother of pearl pin to secure your hair. Handcrafted in solid brass. Lovely piece for an easy and effortless hairstyle. You can dress it up or down. Features a minimal arch shape with a stone detail in the top. ― 𝐃𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐒 ― • each pin is formed, forged and soldered by hand • measures 6.25 inches tall, stone measures 10mm in diameter • handcrafted in solid jeweler’s brass, nickel and lead free • polished to a high shine • perfect detail to elevate your messy buns • please expect some slight variations as each piece is made by hand • slow made with attention to details in our home studio based in Puerto Rico • each hair pin comes with our branded pouch, ready for gift giving and it includes a polishing pad for maintenance ― 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐅𝐈𝐓𝐒 ― some of my favorite benefits of using a hair pin: • it's an eco-friendly option to hair elastics • it doesn't leave marks on your hair after taking it out • it can be dressed up or down • really holds all my long hair securely • comes in a pouch perfect to store it in your bag, safe and easy to find ― 𝐆𝐈𝐅𝐓 ― If you are purchasing a gift we can ship it directly to the recipient and add your personalized note to it, free of charge. You can mark your order as a gift, replace your personal address with the recipient’s one and leave your message in the ‘note to seller’ box at checkout. We’ll make sure to include it in a handwritten note. Contact us if you need assistance in the process. ― 𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐒𝐒 ― Brass is a copper and zinc alloy that results in a lovely gold color that resembles actual gold. This alloy is nickel-free and lead-free. It will naturally oxidize with time and wear. The reaction will develop a natural patina that will add character and personality to your piece. If preferred shiny it can be easily removed using a polishing cloth (included with your purchase). ― 𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐄 ― Thanks for passing by. Feel free to get in contact if you need some assistance, we are available trough Etsy convos or email. Visit our shop for more: https://www.etsy.com/shop/AleishlaLopez Follow us: Instagram: www.instagram.com/aleishla Facebook: www.facebook.com/aleishla.a