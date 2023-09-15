Mi Goals

Minimal Coral 'get Shit Done' Notebook

£4.95

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

A stylish, pocket-sized to-do-list notebook to help you GET SHIT DONE, smash your tasks and free up time for the fun stuff. Get Shit Done is a clever little book - Half to-do-list, half notebook, with 48 cleverly designed pages to ensure you're always on top of the things that need to get done. Designed to be compact and pocket sized so it's always with you, the Get Shit Done notebook is available in your choice of 2 stylish colours including Coral pictured here. The perfect gift for anyone looking to organise their life.