At Etsy

Dear buyer! If there are problems with payment via PayPal, please email me and I will try to resolve this issue. Thanks! This teeny tiny pottery pot will make a wonderful home for your tiny decor. Use them as a tiny vase for little sprigs of flowers. Plant a tiny succulent. Hold your paper clips or to hold toothpicks. These miniature pots vary in size from approx. 1.5 to 3” tall/wide. Please look at the images thoroughly to see the sizes and shapes. Mini pots come in the following assorted colors: white and light glaze colors with stripes and dots, blue, green and turquoise, red and pink, black and dark colors. I’ll grab one – or a set – at random for you. if you choose the set, I will pick for you pots in a harmonious shape and colors. Please write me if you have not found the required option with quantity and I will make it extra for you! Every item is handmade on a pottery wheel, and then covered in lead-free glazes. The inside is covered in glaze-free eco-friendly finish. You can also opt for a pot with a drain hole or without it. The item you are about to get is a unique piece, so the size and glaze shade might slightly differ from what you see in the picture. Anyway, you have nothing to worry about, I make sure to get every detail just right, so you will enjoy the result! Please note that the pots don’t come with the plants. Really want to choose? See other listings in my shop! WHOLESALE Looking for a bulk or wholesale order for wedding, shower or party favors? I can make a batch just for you, in your choice of colors and shapes. Bulk pricing starts with 10 pieces and gradually decreases by different numbers in the set. 50 or more pieces - the price is $6.50/piece. Processing time is 1-2 weeks (+ship time) I love what I do, and it makes me so happy watching a new beautiful thing start its exciting journey from my hands to my kiln and then right to your home. When I send the item to the customer, I never forget to add a piece of my happiness ,so I hope you will feel it, too. Thank you for visiting my store!