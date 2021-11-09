MisfitToysStore

Miniature Movie/film Dvd Keychains & Magnets

$7.77

Take your favourite Movie/Film titles with you everywhere you go and show them off to your friends! Or if you prefer, remove the keychain and start an adorable miniature collection of your movie library (especially for those pesky digital downloads that don’t provide anything physical to hold) ---------- Each miniature keychain/magnet measures at just 3.7cm by 2.6cm.. so smol! They all also have a protective layer across the artwork to help prevent any damage from your keys etc. Start your miniature collection today!