MadeMe x LeSportsac

Mini Yellow Plaid Duffel Crossbody

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Opening Ceremony

Taking cues from raver girl style, the Mademe x Lesportsac collaboration is inspired by an unapologetic downtown attitude. The Yellow Plaid Mini Duffel features a crossbody strap and shiny PVC overlay for a 90s‑infused finish.