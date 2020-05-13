Mlouye

Mini Woven Bag – Cranberry

$295.00

Soft suede leather houses a spacious main compartment, sealed with a solid colored zipper in a fresh, contrasting tone. Mini Woven Bag houses one inner pocket and a bottom pouch for your travel card, allowing you to swipe easily without rummaging in line to take it out. Designed to carry mini wallet, large phone, and your daily essentials. Easily carried with two handles toted on your arm or worn with a removable strap across your body. Crafted from Italian cow leather and suede. Canvas lining, adjustable and removable shoulder strap, one interior pocket. h:10 X w:19 X d:9 cm (3.9 X 7.5 X 3.5 in)