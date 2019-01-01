Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Dash
Mini Waffle Maker
C$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Mini waffle maker with non-stick coating - perfect to have on hand for delicious waffles at any time. Compact design so it's easy to store when not in use. Includes recipe guide to get you started.
Need a few alternatives?
Weekday
Helga Dress
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Reformation
Butterfly Dress
$278.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Kat Dress
£130.00
£91.00
from
Reformation
BUY
World's Smallest
World’s Smallest Vacuum
$15.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Dash
Dash
Mini Waffle Maker
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
Dash
Red 2qt Compact Air Fryer
$59.99
$39.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Dash
Everyday Stand Mixer
$49.99
$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Dash
Rapid Egg Cooker
$29.99
$14.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Dresses
Ganni
Jacquard Mini Wrap Dress
$150.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Babaton
Ruched Mock Neck Mini Dress
$198.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Cecile Bahansen
Oversized Cotton-blend Dress
£735.00
£441.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
$124.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted