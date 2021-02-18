Melloday

Mini Waffle Knit Pullover Hoodie

$26.97

About This Item Details This cozy knit pullover has a sporty feel with a contemporary cut that completes your thoughtfully laid back look. - Attached hood with drawstring - Split v-neck - Long sleeves - Waffle knit with seam and contrast panels - High-low hem - Split side seam detail - Approx. 35" length (size 1X) - Imported Fiber Content 75% polyester, 25% cotton Care Machine wash Additional Info Approx. 35" length (size S)