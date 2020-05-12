The Happy Planner

Mini Vertical Happy Planner® – Color Me Happy – 12 Months

$21.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Happy Planner

The Happy Planner® Color Me Happy Mini sized planner is perfect for the lover of bright colors and those happy vibes! The fun graphics are sure to put an exciting twist on your productivity planning. 12 months dated (July 2020 - June 2021) 12 monthly dividers Vertical layout Mini sized Dimensions: 8.75 x 5.55 x 0.94 in Item # PLNM-227 Also available at JoAnn.* *While supplies last