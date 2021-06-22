Sunday Riley

Mini Vault Skincare Collection, 1 Ct.

$199.00 $99.00

Product Description This Mini Vault Collection includes what Sunday Riley calls the “golden standard” assortment of Vitamin C, Retinoids & AHAs. Ceramic Slip Cleanser (30ml) is a gentle, plant-based cleanser pulls out impurities while pulling in clean hydration, for smaller-looking pores and a clean, radiant complexion. Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence (25ml) resurfaces, balances, and firms the look of your skin (while drenching it in advanced green tea, antioxidant support). Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment (8ml) deeply exfoliates the dull surface of the skin for clarity, radiance, and younger-looking skin. A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum (8ml) is an advanced-strength retinoid serum delivers a 6.5% solution of stabilized retinoid blends and botanical, retinol-alternative extracts into the skin. C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum (8ml) is targeted to quickly fight the look of dullness, dark spots, and discoloration at the source, while diminishing the signs of ageing. C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream (8g), deeply hydrating, visibly brightens dull skin, fights the signs of dehydration and damage, and provides advanced antioxidant support. Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream (8g) is a lightweight, oil-free gel-cream for instantly glowing, dewy skin. ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream (8g) replenishes the skin with lasting hydration and strengthens the skin’s natural moisture barrier against environmental stressors responsible for premature aging. C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil (5ml) is a glow-giving face oil that recharges the radiance of your skin. Luna Sleeping Night Oil (5ml), a retinol oil that boosts the look and feel of skin plumpness, while improving the appearance of wrinkles, redness, and pores for visibly younger-looking skin. Auto Correct Eye Cream (3mL) delivers a lifted and depuffed look to the eye area while rapidly reducing the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. Sunday Riley is Clean, Cruelty Free and B Corp Certified. Brand Story Sunday Riley uses advanced, clinically proven ingredients blended with balancing botanicals for non-irritating, fast-acting formulas that transform the skin. Sunday Riley is B Corp Certified, Clean and Cruelty-free.