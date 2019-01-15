Oatsbasf

Mini Usb Cool Mist Humidifier

$21.99

Why Choose Air Humidifier: Simple in design but powerful in function, mini humidifier provides ideal moisture balance to help you breathe better and sleep more comfortably. With 0.11 gallon water tank, desktop humidifier allows up to 10-hour’s working time in appropriate mist. You don't need to add water all night. Feature of Personal Humidifier: Amount of Spray: 35 ml/hr Working Voltage: DC 5 V (USB powered) Working Current: 400 mAh Power Consumption: 2 W Use Time: about 12 hours Material: plastics Specification of Cool Mist Humidifier: Water Tank Capacity: 0.11 gal (400 ml) Product Size: 4.92 x 3.35 x 4.92 inch (12.5 x 8.5 x 12.5 cm) Product Weight: 0.3 lbs (135 g) Operation Instruction of USB Humidifier: 1 Open the water tank and fill in appropriate amount of water- 2 Cover the tank, and connect the power supply through USB cable- 3 Press the switch, first press is to turn on USB humidifier with 7-color light automatically changing- second press is to turn off 7-color light while leaving personal humidifier still spraying, third press is to turn off cool humidifier. Warm Tips for Mini Humidifier: It is recommended to soak the cotton swab in water thoroughly before use. One additional cotton swab is offered, when replacing it please be careful with bottom spring of the pure humidifier- It's normal for quiet humidifier to reserve some water in the water tank to safeguard its safe running- Please prevent the metal atomizer for mist spray from being contacted by hard objects- Please keep Cool Mist Humidifier away from water or fire. Package Includes: 1 x Mini Humidifier 1 x USB Cable 1 x Cotton Swab 1 x User Manual