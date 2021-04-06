Ratio et Motus

Mini Twin Ombré Coated-suede Shoulder Bag

$620.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Each Ratio et Motus design can take between three to six months to develop - when we caught up with the brand's co-founders, Angela Wang and Daniel Li, they described how they are always "relentlessly perfecting on details." Faultlessly crafted from ombré coated-suede, this 'Mini Twin' style has a sleek rectangular silhouette and opens to a leather interior sized to hold a few small essentials. Carry it by the shoulder strap and match your jewelry to the gleaming gold hardware. Wear it with: Jennifer Fisher Ring.