Farm Rio

Mini Toucans One Shoulder Mini Dress

$195.00 $156.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

You’ll look very cute in your new fave: the Mini Toucans One Shoulder Mini Dress is an effortless choice to enjoy sunny days ahead. It has a slim fit and the one shoulder shape speaks by itself: it’s saying that you can wear this fave on repeat, nobody’s judging! Throw your bold sandals and go have fun!