Products from
Handbags
Clutches
Bottega Veneta
Mini The Pouch Leather Clutch
$1550.00
At Saks Fifth Avenue
This go-to clutch flaunts a ruched look and supple leather feel. Snap frame closure Side drawstring detail Leather Made in Italy SIZE 8"W x 5"H x 2"D
