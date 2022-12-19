Anastasia Beverly Hills

Mini Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette

Get glam on the go with Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette. This essential travel companion contains eight cool and warm toned neutrals from the Anastasia Soft Glam and Norvina Palettes, with matte, metallic and satin finishes. Highly pigmented and easy to blend, Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Soft Glam Palette can be used to create an endless range of looks from day to night. Why will I love Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette? Travel-friendly mini eye palette 8 neutral shades in matte, metallic and satin finishes Contains six favourite shades from the Soft Glam Palette and two from the Norvina Palette Shades include both cool and warm tones Highly pigmented Soft, blendable texture Cruelty-free 6.4g What shades are included in the Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Soft Glam Palette? Tempera - ultra-matte velvety beige Dreamer - metallic pink champagne Orange Soda - ultra-matte pastel peach Dusty Rose - ultra-matte dusty lilac Incense - ultra-matte dusty terra-cotta Sultry - satin metallic warm chocolate brown Mulberry - ultra-matte mulberry Noir - ultra-matte deep carbon black